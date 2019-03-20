Gold - Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho
If you look up Keller Williams you'll find that we're #1 in Sun Valley and Southern Idaho, across the U.S., and even worldwide. If you were to ask us what gives us our edge or sets us apart, we might tell you it's our culture, our training, education, or coaching, maybe even our cutting edge technology, that's going to enable us to stay well ahead of the shifting markets now and in the future. But the truth of the matter is we wouldn't be #1 if it weren't for our family, friends, and neighbors putting their trust in us to service their Real Estate needs. So if you, or someone you know, is in the market to buy, sell or invest in Real Estate give us a call 208-650-3006
- 1232 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-650-3006 or 208-734-1991
- www.kwtwinfalls.com
Silver - Rocky Mountain Realty
- 530 Oneida Street, Rupert ID
- 208-260-1539
- RockyMountain-RealEstate.net
Bronze - Century 21 Riverside
- 2000 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-878-2121
- www.c21riverside.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.