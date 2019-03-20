Gold - Alexis Aldrich, H&L Real Estate Company
Real estate is not only something I do every day it’s also my passion. I have the pleasure of meeting so many people daily and getting to work with some of the best people in the area. I am so thankful for the constant support I receive from family, friends and clients and I cannot say thank you enough for it!
- 321 West Main Street, Burley
- 208-598-0433
- Homeandlandidaho.com
Silver - Alyssa Terry, Century 21 Riverside
- 2000 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-878-2121
- www.c21riverside.com
Bronze - Lexi Koyle, Rocky Mountain Real Estate Brokerage
- 530 Oneida Street, Rupert ID
- 208-260-1539
- RockyMountain-RealEstate.net
Bronze - Lloyd Smith, Mountain West Realty
- 658 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-431-2930
