Best Real Estate Agent Team
Best Real Estate Agent Team

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Wooten-Riddle Team

1. Wooten-Riddle Team - Bershire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Homes & Properties

2. The Orton Group - Keller William Sun Valley Southern Idaho

3. Walt Hess & Jim Bail - Gem State

