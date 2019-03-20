Gold – Harris Plumbing NG
We specialize in getting to service issues fast. Clogged drains, leaking pipes, etc. We also have the ability to camera inspect sewer lines, and then locate any problems found. Hydro-jetting is another service that we have recently added to our roster, allowing us to clean greasy lines that would otherwise be very difficult to clear.
- Burley
- 208-431-8633
- www.Burleyplumber.com
Silver - Catmull Plumbing & Heating
- 411 F St., Rupert
- 208-436-5765
Bronze - Randy Jackson Plumbing
- 451 E. 400 N., Rupert
- 208-436-6952
