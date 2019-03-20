Gold - Drs. Ty & Chad Bodily, Seasons Dental
Seasons Dental is known for helping people take back control of their teeth. The company is able to use state of the art conscious sedation so the patient doesn't have to worry about or suffer through an appointment. Amazing staff combines with the convenience of same-day crowns, implants and flexible payment arrangements makes dental visits quicker, painless and high quality. Everyone has different goals for their teeth and Seasons Dental can help whether the patient is fixing years of damage, wants straighter teeth without braces, struggles with sleep apnea or wishes for a whiter, brighter smile. Dr. Chad and Dr. Ty are brothers who grew up in Mini-Cassia and they get along like peanut butter and jelly. Seasons Dental cares about their staff, patients and the community. They both have perfectionist personalities, and isn't that who you'd trust working on your teeth? Someone who does a great job every time. Patients can trust the high quality service.
- 425 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-679-1679
- www.seasonsdental.com
Silver - Dr. Justin Ward, River Valley Orthodontics
- 136 S. E. Main Street, Burley
- 208-678-3265
- www.rivervalleyorthodontics.com
Bronze - Dr Bret Campbell, Campbell & Anderson Family Medicine
- 1404 Pomerelle Ave., Ste. B, Burley
- 208-878-9432
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.