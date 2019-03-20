Gold -   Doc's Pizza

Doc's Pizza is known for our fresh made daily pizza, sandwiches, soups and salad bar. Lunch specials that are affordable and fast for our busy customers. The signature supreme pizza "D & D" and our dedicated and friendly staff who make it all possible are the things we are known for. At Doc's Pizza the dough is made fresh daily. Our sauce is made and cooked for 6 hours on site. We've been serving the Minidoka community and fellow neighbors for over 35 years and look forward to many more.

Silver - Puder's Pizza

Bronze - Pizza Hut

  • 2570 S. Overland, Burley  -  208-679-7867
  • 302 Oneida St., Rupert  -  208-436-1188
  • www.pizzahut.com

