Gold - El Caporal
Foryears, El Caporal has been providing amazing Mexican food at a great price. They train their expert staff to help customers feel at ease and enjoy their meal and the food is always made with quality, fresh ingredients. They have been voted the best Mexican restaurant in Burley three years in a row.
- 610 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-2117
- elcaporalidaho.com
Silver - El Mirador
- 1198 E. Main St., Burley
- 208-878-5503
Bronze - Aguila Con El Taco
- 123 W 5th St. N, Burley
- 208-679-1840
