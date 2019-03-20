Gold - El Caporal

Foryears, El Caporal has been providing amazing Mexican food at a great price. They train their expert staff to help customers feel at ease and enjoy their meal and the food is always made with quality, fresh ingredients. They have been voted the best Mexican restaurant in Burley three years in a row. 

Silver - El Mirador

  • 1198 E. Main St., Burley
  • 208-878-5503

Bronze - Aguila Con El Taco

  • 123 W 5th St. N, Burley
  • 208-679-1840

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments