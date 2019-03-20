Shon Hing

Shon Hing is a family owned Chinese restaurant located in Burley that has been open for more than 20 years. The owners find it a pleasure to be in the community all of these years and to call Burley home. Come visit and enjoy their freshly made Chinese food. Your business is truly appreciated! The owners of Shon Hing work in the restaurant each day and provide personal service to their customers.

  • 109 E. Main St., Burley
  • 208-678-4950

Silver - Panda Express

Bronze - China First

