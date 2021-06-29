 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Pizza
0 comments

Best Pizza

  • 0

GOLD

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Maxie's Pizza and Pasta is seen Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Twin Falls.

Maxie’s Pizza & Pasta

170 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls

(208) 733-3963

http://maxiespizza.com/

SILVER

Lucy's Pizza2.jpg

Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria

2nd South Market

210 2nd Ave. S., Twin Falls

(208) 933-2000

lucysnypizza.com/location/twin-falls/

BRONZE

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is located in the Canyon West Shopping Center. The pizza chain offers build-your-own 12-inch pizzas and a selection of wine and draft beer.

Blaze Pizza

1925 Fillmore St, Twin Fall

(208) 423-7870

https://hq.blazepizza.com/locations

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News