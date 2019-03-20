Gold - Raulan Young, Proactive Physical Therapy
- 2311 Parke Ave., Burley
- 208-677-2489
- proactivept-prc.com/index.html
Silver - Jeff Jensen, Burley Physical Therapy
- 1263 Bennett Ave., Suite. 2, Burley
- 208-678-1191
- burleyphysicaltherapy.com
Bronze - Cory Christensen, Wright Physical Therapy
- 1945 Hiland Ave., Burley
- 208-647-0224
- www.wrightpt.com
Bronze - Troy Anderson, Cassia Regional Hospital
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.