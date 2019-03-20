Dr. Raulan Young

Dr. Raulan Young

Gold - Raulan Young, Proactive Physical Therapy

Silver - Jeff Jensen, Burley Physical Therapy

Bronze - Cory Christensen, Wright Physical Therapy

Bronze - Troy Anderson, Cassia Regional Hospital

