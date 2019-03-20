Gold - Libby d Photography
Libby d Photography takes pride in being a high-quality and affordable photographer that will capture all of your special moments for any event. We photograph weddings, newborns, infants, children, families, and even sporting events. We use the marvelous scenery in Idaho for our outdoor sessions and can use one of our many backdrops for any studio work. We fully believe in providing our clients with exceptional customer service and work with our clients to customize their photoshoot to exceed expectations. After working with us you will be left with beautiful photos and memories that last a lifetime!
- 205 S. 207 E., Burley
- 208-219-2834
- www.libbydphotography.com
Silver - Brandi Teuscher Photography
- Burley
- 435-592-1484
- https://branditeuscherphotography.com/
Bronze - Ryan Thomas Photography
- 1235 Oakley Ave., Burley
- 208-878-3134
- www.ryanthomasphotos.com
