Gold - One Fun Photobooth
One booth does not fit every wedding. That's why we have dozens of photo booth experiences to choose from. Outdoor weddings love our photo bus or glamper booth. Indoor weddings love our premier mirror booths, open style booths, enclosed booths or paparazzi booth. We can create a unique experience for your special day.
- 350 Main Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-736-7268
- onefunphotobooth.com
Silver - Pose & Post Pics "Not Your Average Photo Booth"
- 665 Crocus Lane, Paul, ID
- 208-431-1767 or 208-312-1238
- www.poseandpostpics.com
Bronze - Prop n' Pix Photobooth
- Magic Valley
- https://www.facebook.com/propnpixphotobooth/
