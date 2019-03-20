Gold - Dr. Justin Ward, River Valley Orthodontics
Dr. Ward is a board certified orthodontist and lives locally to best serve our community. River Valley Orthodontics offer the highest technology and friendly service with flexible financing.
- 136 S. E. Main Street, Burley
- 208-678-3265
- www.rivervalleyorthodontics.com
Silver - Dr. Brendon Swenson, Idaho Orthodontics
- 1408 Pomerelle Ave., Burley
- 208-678-2738
- www.idortho.com
Bronze - Dr. McMinn, Idaho Orthodontics
- 1408 Pomerelle Ave, Burley
- 208-678-2738
- www.idortho.com
