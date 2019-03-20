Gold - Vicki's Country Gardens
We have awesome customers that come in to see us. The knowledgeable customer service and the quality of our plants helps us to stand out from the competition.
- 185 S 600 W, Paul
- 208-438-5663
Silver - Evergreen Nursery
- 1287 W. Main St., Burley
- 208-678-4104
Bronze - Nature Nursery and Market
- 120 East Highway 81, Burley
- 208-261-3377
- www.naturenurseryandmarket.com
