Best Meat Department Jun 29, 2020 47 min ago 0 × Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member Costco is seen Friday, June 5, 2020, in Twin Falls. PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. Costco2. WinCo3. Smith's 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Best In Shopping 1 hr ago