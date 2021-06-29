Best Mattress Store

GOLD
Everton Mattress Factory
529 North St, Filer
(208) 326-3407
We manufacture our on national branded mattresses, we offer a better value for price and quality. We have been making factory direct mattress since 1925. We are proud of our reputation and our commitment to the community. We promote and support “Buy Idaho” as well as the Optimist Club, Boys and Girls Club, and various other causes.
SILVER
Costco
731 Pole Line Rd E, Twin Falls
(208) 736-1550
BRONZE
Wilson Bates
797 Pole Line Rd. E., Twin Falls
(208) 736-7676
Wilson Bates
1117 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls
(208) 737-9600
Wilson Bates
1710 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls
(208) 733-6146