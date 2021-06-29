 Skip to main content
Best Mattress Store
GOLD

Mattress shortage

An employee walks away after stacking assembled mattresses in preparation for shipment Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Everton Mattress Factory in Filer.

Everton Mattress Factory

529 North St, Filer

(208) 326-3407

https://evertonmattressfactory.com/

We manufacture our on national branded mattresses, we offer a better value for price and quality. We have been making factory direct mattress since 1925. We are proud of our reputation and our commitment to the community. We promote and support “Buy Idaho” as well as the Optimist Club, Boys and Girls Club, and various other causes.

SILVER

Costco

731 Pole Line Rd E, Twin Falls

(208) 736-1550

https://www.costco.com/warehouse-locations/twin-falls-ID-145.html

BRONZE

Wilson Bates

797 Pole Line Rd. E., Twin Falls

(208) 736-7676

https://www.wilsonbates.com/

Wilson Bates

1117 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls

(208) 737-9600

https://www.wilsonbates.com/en/cp-discount-furniture-center

Wilson Bates

1710 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls

(208) 733-6146

https://www.wilsonbates.com/

