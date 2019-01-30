Gold - Boyer Jewelry
We specialize in custom, one of a king engagement and wedding rings. John has over 40 years experience as a gold smith and has the vision and expertise to bring your ideas to life.
- 1838 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-4552
Silver- Jensen Jewelers
- 485 Pole Line Rd E, Twin Falls & 1241 Overland Ave, Burley, ID
- 208-733-6309 & 208-678-5412
- www.jensen-jewelers.com
Bronze - Alpine Jewelers
- 1520 Fillmore St, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-734-1554
- www.shopalpinejewelers.com
Bronze - Costco
- 731 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-736-1550
- www.costco.com
