Gold - Boyer Jewelry

We specialize in custom, one of a king engagement and wedding rings. John has over 40 years experience as a gold smith and has the vision and expertise to bring your ideas to life.

  • 1838 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
  • 208-733-4552

Silver- Jensen Jewelers

Bronze - Alpine Jewelers

Bronze - Costco

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments