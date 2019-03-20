Gold - Smith's Food and Drug
Friendly associates, fresh produce, high quality fresh meat and seafood is what Smith's Food and Drug is known for. Their associates strive to offer a highly satisfied shopping experience for their customers.
- 937 E Main St., Burley
- 208-678-2253
- smithsfoodanddrug.com
Silver - Farmers Corner
- 202 S. Highway 27, Burley
- 208-678-5130
- farmers-corner.com
Bronze - Stokes Fresh Food Market
- 1310 Pomerelle Ave., Burley
- 208 678-0425
- stokesmarket.com/burley_pomerelle
