Best Grocery Store
GOLD

Fred Meyer prepares for Black Friday

Coffee makers and other household goods sit for sale as the store prepares for Black Friday on Thursday at Fred Meyer in Twin Falls.

Fred Meyer

705 East Blue Lakes Blvd., Twin Falls

(208) 736-5340

https://www.fredmeyer.com/stores/details/701/00383?cid=loc_70100383_gmb

Our friendly associates truly set us apart. We strive to ensure every customer has a great experience every time they are in our store. The team is proud of what they do and it shows by the great departments they run every day. I am so proud of this team and the high standards they have Rudy Ceballos is our meat department manager. He has earned high quality recognition from our corporate executives for setting up such a great meat case every day.

SILVER

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Winco Foods is seen Friday, June 5, 2020, in Twin Falls.

WinCo

1569 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls

(208) 736-8259

https://www.wincofoods.com/

BRONZE

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Costco is seen Friday, June 5, 2020, in Twin Falls.

Costco

731 Pole Line Rd., Twin Falls

(208) 736-1550

https://www.costco.com/warehouse-locations/twin-falls-ID-145.html

