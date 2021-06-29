Best Grocery Store

GOLD
Fred Meyer
705 East Blue Lakes Blvd., Twin Falls
(208) 736-5340
Our friendly associates truly set us apart. We strive to ensure every customer has a great experience every time they are in our store. The team is proud of what they do and it shows by the great departments they run every day. I am so proud of this team and the high standards they have Rudy Ceballos is our meat department manager. He has earned high quality recognition from our corporate executives for setting up such a great meat case every day.
SILVER
WinCo
1569 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls
(208) 736-8259
BRONZE
Costco
731 Pole Line Rd., Twin Falls
(208) 736-1550