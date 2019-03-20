Gold - Kerbs Oil Company North

Kerbs Oil has been in business since 1957. We are not just a convenience store, we offer a full service coffee bar and smokeshop featuring a wide variety of microbrews. We also have the best customers ever! Thank you for voting for us.

  • 544 North Overland Ave., Burley
  • 208-679-9149 or 208-679-8856

Silver - Farmers Corner

Bronze – Maverik

  • 1209 E. Main St., Burley (208-678-1209)
  • 703 N. Overland Ave., Burley (208-678-6167)
  • 318 Scott Ave., Rupert (208-436-9705)
  • maverik.com

