Gold - Kerbs Oil Company North
Kerbs Oil has been in business since 1957. We are not just a convenience store, we offer a full service coffee bar and smokeshop featuring a wide variety of microbrews. We also have the best customers ever! Thank you for voting for us.
- 544 North Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-679-9149 or 208-679-8856
Silver - Farmers Corner
- 202 S. Highway 27, Burley
- 208-678-5130
- farmers-corner.com
Bronze – Maverik
- 1209 E. Main St., Burley (208-678-1209)
- 703 N. Overland Ave., Burley (208-678-6167)
- 318 Scott Ave., Rupert (208-436-9705)
- maverik.com
