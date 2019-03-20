Gold - Lee's Furniture

Everyone needs furniture. It can be difficult however, to find a furniture store with a large enough selection to have the exact piece you are looking for. That’s why so many people come to Lee’s Furniture. Not only do we have a selection that makes it easy to find what you want, our prices are great too. Our customers return year after year to receive the quality they want at a price they can afford.

From Mattresses to Recliners It doesn’t matter if you are furnishing your dream home or your first apartment, we have matching sets to single pieces that will fit the décor of any room in your home. Comfortable furniture makes coming home a joy. If by chance you are looking for something we don’t have on our floor, we can help you order exactly what you want. Our buying power assures you of getting it for the right price as well.

Silver - Skaggs Furniture

Bronze - Redder's Showkase

Bronze - Wilson Bates

