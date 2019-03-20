Gold - Lee's Furniture
Everyone needs furniture. It can be difficult however, to find a furniture store with a large enough selection to have the exact piece you are looking for. That’s why so many people come to Lee’s Furniture. Not only do we have a selection that makes it easy to find what you want, our prices are great too. Our customers return year after year to receive the quality they want at a price they can afford.
From Mattresses to Recliners It doesn’t matter if you are furnishing your dream home or your first apartment, we have matching sets to single pieces that will fit the décor of any room in your home. Comfortable furniture makes coming home a joy. If by chance you are looking for something we don’t have on our floor, we can help you order exactly what you want. Our buying power assures you of getting it for the right price as well.
- 459 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-878-2341
- www.leesfurniturefloorsandmore.com
Silver - Skaggs Furniture
- 149 E 23rd Drive, Burley
- 208-878-5100
- skaggsfurniture.com
Bronze - Redder's Showkase
- 2611 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-878-2000
- www.reddershowkase.com
Bronze - Wilson Bates
- 2560 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-1133
- www.wilsonbates.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.