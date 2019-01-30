Gold - Blush Floral
- By Appointment
- 208-423-5854
- www.blushfloralboutique.com
Blush Floral is a one of a kind florist! Every arrangement is charmingly unique and custom made to order. Flowers are my passion, and weddings are my specialty, from intimate ceremonies to elaborate affairs we have got you covered. Blush also offers distinct flowers for holidays, special events, parties, and more! So go ahead, check us out, I guarantee to make you “BLUSH”!
Silver - Absolutely Flowers
- 285 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-734-2800
- www.twinfallsflorist.com
Silver - Fox Floral
- 1841 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-2674
- foxfloral.net
Bronze - Sawtooth Floral Co.
- 208-260-0296
- www.sawtoothfloral.com
