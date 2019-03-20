Gold - Four Paws Bed and Bath
Four Paws Bed and Bath's motto is "You leave 'em — We love 'em." Whether it is grooming, boarding or daycare, clients are assured their pets are rewarded with as much love and attention as they are used to receiving at home. Four Paws Bed and Bath goes the extra mile to give its clients the best customer service possible. They also take pride in an extra clean facility with a friendly atmosphere and value each and every one of its clients.
- 370 W. 200 S. in Rupert
- 208-438-4444
- fourpawsbedandbath.com
Silver – Shampoochies
- 1346 Overland Ave. in Burley
- 208-312-8392
- https://www.facebook.com/Tyegan71/
Bronze - Country Groomers
- 151 N. 600 W., Paul
- 208-438-5040
- https://www.facebook.com/pages/Country-Groomer/158554757500282
