It's not about us. It's not about lighting. It's not about loud music. Our two nationally known wedding directors/DJs understand it is YOUR day and know how to keep the spotlight where is belongs... on you, your guests and your celebration all while coordinating everything with your other wedding professionals.

  • 350 Main Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
  • 208-736-7268
  www.musicmagicevents

Silver - MC Productions

Bronze - NewSound Mobile Music

