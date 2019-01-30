Gold - Music Magic Events
It's not about us. It's not about lighting. It's not about loud music. Our two nationally known wedding directors/DJs understand it is YOUR day and know how to keep the spotlight where is belongs... on you, your guests and your celebration all while coordinating everything with your other wedding professionals.
- 350 Main Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-736-7268
- www.musicmagicevents
Silver - MC Productions
- 1511 Fillmore St, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-734-0001
- https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Hair-Salon/Fringe-Salon-119648691465459/
Bronze - NewSound Mobile Music
- Twin Falls, ID
- 208-352-0212
- mcproductionsllc.com
