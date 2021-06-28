Best Dentist

GOLD

We are Idaho's Best Statewide winner 2020, the highest rated 5 star dentist in Idaho for our dental work and customer service. We are in a category all of our own. There is no one like us and no one can replicate what we do not only in the office, but in the community. Each individual person has been hand-picked to form this amazing team of people you will not find anywhere else. Come experience the difference and receive the dental experience you want and deserve.