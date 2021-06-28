 Skip to main content
Best Dentist
Best Dentist

GOLD

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Dr. Cory Veigel, left, and Dr. Brian Rencher, right, pose for a portrait at Advanced Dental Care of Twin Falls on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Twin Falls.

Advanced Dental Care of Twin Falls

Dr. Rencher & Dr. Cory Veigel

247 River Vista Pl #200 Twin Falls

(208) 734-8080

https://twinfallssmiles.com/

We are Idaho's Best Statewide winner 2020, the highest rated 5 star dentist in Idaho for our dental work and customer service. We are in a category all of our own. There is no one like us and no one can replicate what we do not only in the office, but in the community. Each individual person has been hand-picked to form this amazing team of people you will not find anywhere else. Come experience the difference and receive the dental experience you want and deserve.

SILVER

Reader's Choice

River Rock Dental on Friday, June 10, 2016, in Twin Falls.

River Rock Dental

1399 Fillmore St. #501, Twin Falls

(208) 737-0222

https://www.riverrockdentistry.com/

BRONZE

Reader's Choice

Smiles4Kids

1411 Falls Ave East #1000-C, Twin Falls

(208) 734-7415

https://smiles4kidsidaho.com/

