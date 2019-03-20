Gold - Drs. Ty & Chad Bodily, Season’s Dental
Seasons Dental is known for helping people take back control of their teeth. We are able to use state of the art conscious sedation so you don't have to worry about or suffer through an appointment. Combined with an amazing staff and the convenience of same day crowns, implants, and flexible payment arrangements, dental visits are quicker, painless, and high quality. Everyone has different goals for their teeth, and whether you are trying to fix years of damage, want straighter teeth without braces, struggle with sleep apnea, or wish for a whiter, brighter smile, we can help you with it.
Dr. Chad Bodily and Dr. Ty Bodily are brothers who grew up in the Mini-Cassia area and they get along like peanut butter and jelly. One reason Seasons Dental is special is because they care about each other, their staff, their patients, and the community. They both have perfectionist personalities, and isn't that who you'd trust working on your teeth? You can trust the high quality service you get here.
- 425 N. Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-679-1679
- seasonsdental.com
Silver - Dr. Ron Rice, All Smiles Dental
- 515 E. 5th Street N., Burley
- 208-679-3000
- allsmilesdentalidaho.com
Bronze - Dr. Neal Johnson, Magic Valley Family Dental
- 1408 Pomerelle Ave. Suite A, Burley
- 208-878-4532
- mvfdental.com
