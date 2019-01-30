Gold - River Rock Dental
Our goal is to make your dental experience easier and more comfortable. So, we have massage chairs, personal TVs and headphones, free WiFi, private rooms, nitrous oxide, and a kind knowledgeable team. Our fees our are reasonable and we promise to make you feel valued. #RestAssured
- 1399 Fillmore St. N., #501, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-737-0222
- www.riverrockdentistry.com
Silver - Summit Dental
- 285 Canyon Crest Dr, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-9999
- www.summitdentalsmiles.com
Bronze - Canyon Gate Dental
- 188 River Vista Place, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-2090
- canyongatedentistry.com
Bronze - Hughes and Cress Dental
- 834 Falls Ave #2030, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-9181
- www.hughesandcressdental.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.