Ground Control Studio

Gold - Ground Control Studio

Ground Control Studio, owned and directed by Hailey and Adison Hillstead, is known for their strong choreography, fun routines and explosive performances. Their dance programs include clogging and power tap directed by the Hillsteads and the ballroom program headed by Jesse Maher. Ground Control consists of seventy five dancers and competitors and several experienced choreographers who have worked with students, professional dancers and pageant contestants. Directors of GCS are currently 2018 National Directors of the Year. Their staff all have experience as touring performers either through the country or around the globe and can show any willing student how to be confident all on their own whether its for a wedding, event or pageant.

Silver - XrossWay Fitness Center

Bronze - Dance Force Dance Studio

