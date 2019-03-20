Gold - LuLu's
- 1214 Oakley Ave., Burley
- 208-678-1612
Silver - Kerb's Oil Company North
- 544 North Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-679-9149 or 208-679-8856
Bronze - Bent Bean
- 2101 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-828-2368
Gold - LuLu's
Silver - Kerb's Oil Company North
Bronze - Bent Bean
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.