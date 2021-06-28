 Skip to main content
Best Chiropractor
Best Chiropractor

GOLD

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Dr. Sam Barker, of Magic Valley Medicine, poses for a portrait Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Twin Falls.

Dr. Sam Barker – Magic Valley Medicine

844 Washington Street N # 400, Twin Falls

(208) 734-0000

https://www.magicvalleymedicine.com/

Dr. Samuel Barker is a licensed chiropractor and family nurse practitioner able to treat all conditions from back pain to sinus infections and high blood pressure. He has been voted best chiropractor every year since 2009.

SILVER

Long Legacy Chiropractic

Tyler Long listens to his brother Tyson Long (not shown) talk about their journey to becoming chiropractors July 3 at Long Legacy Chiropractic in Twin Falls.

Long Legacy Chiropractic LLC

1096 Eastland Drive N #300, Twin Falls

(208) 537-7246

https://www.longlegacychiro.com/

BRONZE

Dr. Manning & Dr. Ward – Canyon Spring Chiropractic

2167 Village Park Avenue Suite #100, Twin Falls

(208) 737-1430

https://www.canyonspringschiropractic.com/about.html

