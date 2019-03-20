Gold - Dr. Travis Turner, Turner Chiropractic
Turner Chiropractic provides quality care for problems such as back pain, neck pain, joint pain, headaches, sports injuries, auto accidents injuries, work-related injuries and a variety of other musculoskeletal issues. We provide a variety of services including sports physicals, DOT driver physicals, and class IV laser therapy.
- 1400 Normal Ave., Burley
- 208-678-1772
- travisturnerdc.com
Silver - Dr. Lynn Hansen, Hansen Chiropractic
- 1210 Oakley Ave., Burley
- 208-878-2273
Bronze - Dr. Ron Christensen, Complete Chiropractic
- 1635 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-2629
- http://burleychiropractor.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.