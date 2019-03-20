Gold - Seasons Dental - Light the World Free Dental Day
Seasons Dental — Light the World Free Dental Day is an annual event, offering dental services to the community by gifting them a free filling, free cleaning or free extraction. Each year, employees put in countless hours of volunteer time from doctors and staff members to make the annual Light the World — Free Dental Day event possible. In 2017, everyone in the office offered their services for the day, which included donating more than 120 hours and $8,000 in dental services.
- 425 N. Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-679-1679
- seasonsdental.com
Silver - Brother Speed Toy Run
- 251 W. Highway 30, Burley
- 208-312-0307
Bronze - Burley Firefighters Pink Campaign
- Burley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.