Seasons Dental

Seasons Dental

 File photo

Gold - Seasons Dental - Light the World Free Dental Day

Seasons Dental — Light the World Free Dental Day is an annual event, offering dental services to the community by gifting them a free filling, free cleaning or free extraction. Each year, employees put in countless hours of volunteer time from doctors and staff members to make the annual Light the World — Free Dental Day event possible. In 2017, everyone in the office offered their services for the day, which included donating more than 120 hours and $8,000 in dental services.

Silver - Brother Speed Toy Run

  • 251 W. Highway 30, Burley
  • 208-312-0307

Bronze - Burley Firefighters Pink Campaign

  • Burley

