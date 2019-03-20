Mike Masoner-Goode Motor

Mike Masoner-Goode Motor

 Courtesy photo

Gold - Mike Masoner - Goode Motor

Silver - Brogan Thoren - Young Automotive

Bronze - Mike Ricondo - Young's Automotive

