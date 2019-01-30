Wedding and Rental Shop

Courtesy photo Wedding and Rental Shop

Gold - LaNeige Bridal & Tuxedo

Silver - Christa's Dress Shoppe

Bronze - Wedding & Rental Shop

  • 210 S Main, Twin Falls, ID
  • 208-733-8838

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments