Gold - Farmers Corner

Farmers Corner has been serving Cassia and surrounding counties since 193. Farmers Corner is best known for quality food, catering, gift and home décor, and excellent customer service. It's a one-stop shop experience you won't find anywhere else. Farmers Corner understands the importance of supporting the community by offer multiple services such as fuel and convenience, propane refill, grocery, wild game processing, gift and home décor, catering and deli, RV park and storage units. Farmers Corner is locally owned and operated. 

Silver - Wayside Café

  • 322 Hwy 24, Heyburn
  • 208-436-4800

Bronze - Sofie's Chatterbox

  • 530 E. St, Rupert, on the Rupert Square
  • 208-436-0354

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments