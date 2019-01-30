Gold - Reign Salon
Reign Day Spa & Salon is a full service Bridal Spa & Salon. Offering Bridal packages that include Bridal up dos and braids, Manicures and Pedicures, Professional Makeup Artists, Massage, & bridal facials. With our unique building and patio we can accommodate bridal parties of all sizes giving a very memorable experience!
- 1703 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-421-2887
- www.facebook.com/ReignDaySpa&Salon
Silver - Sunsations
- 1487 Fillmore St,, Twin Falls ID
- 208-734-7866
- sunsationsidaho.com
Bronze - Serendipity Spa
- 1330 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-7772
- www.serendipityspaonline.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.