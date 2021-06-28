GOLD
First Federal Bank
383 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls
(208) 733-4222
First Federal is a community bank and proud to give back throughout Southern Idaho. We are delighted to support local schools, arts, humanity projects, economic development and much more! Decisions are made locally, by people who live, work and play in Southern Idaho with you.
SILVER
Idaho Central Credit Union
1875 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls
(208) 733-4777
BRONZE
THREE LOCATIONS
DL Evans
215 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls
(208) 678-8615
DL Evans
906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls
(208) 678-8615
DL Evans
222 Main Ave. S., Twin Falls
(208) 678-8615