Gold - Stokes Fresh Food Market Bakery
Stokes was created as a dream four generations ago in 1960 when Eldon bought a small store in Burley and the first Stokes Market was born. Stokes remains a small company that is locally owned and operated. We offer a clean, bright, modern store, with the freshest meats, produce and bakery.
- 1310 Pomerelle Ave., Burley
- 208-678-0425
- stokesmarket.com/burley_pomerelle
Silver - Elmore's Tasty Treats
- PO Box 564, Burley
- 208-430-1426
- www.elmorestastytreats.com
Bronze - Smith's Food and Drug
- 937 E. Main St., Burley
- 208-678-2253
- smithsfoodanddrug.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.