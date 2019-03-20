Gold - Dons Repair
Dons Repair is a professional automotive repair shop. Our technicians are ASE & AC Delco Certified. We repair all makes and models of vehicles. We value our customers and enjoy serving the wonderful people of the Magic Valley!
- 1320 Parke Ave., Burley
- 208-678-7560
- www.donsrepairburley.com
Silver - Smith's Repair
- 1722 E. 16th, Burley
- 208-678-5781
Bronze - Tires West - Les Schwab
- 2555 S. Overland, Burley
- 208-678-4400
