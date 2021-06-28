Best Assisted Living

GOLD

Grace is an Idaho company with its corporate headquarters in Idaho. Grace hires people in the Twin community, shops for the facility and its residents at local stores and uses local companies for every possible company expense. We believe in supporting the community that supports us. Grace offers independent living for seniors who want less responsibility for day-to-day chores. Assisted Living for seniors who are independent but appreciate help with medications or daily care concerns, and Grace memory Care for the specialized care that memory care residents need to live their best possible life with dignity and purpose. Give us a call to schedule a tour today 208-736-0808.