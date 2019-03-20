Gold - Redder's Showkase
We are a second generation locally owned and operated business since 1971. We have a great selection of brands priced competitively with national stores. We carry American made furniture so you can always rely on quality and durability. We have the best selection of beds in the area with beds by Serta, TempurPedic and Therapedic and a friendly knowledgeable sales staff.
- 2611 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-878-2000
- www.reddershowkase.com
Gold - Skaggs Furniture
Skaggs Furniture is able to buy entire truckloads of furniture, flooring, bedroom sets and mattresses to get the best possible prices. We then pass those discounts on to the customers. We carry top of the line Speed Queen Washers and Dryers, which are made in the USA and have an unparalleled warranty. Our staff is knowledgeable and our store has everything you need to make your home beautiful!
- 149 E 23rd Drive, Burley
- 208-878-5100
- skaggsfurniture.com
Silver - Wilson Bates
- 2560 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-1133
- www.wilsonbates.com
Bronze – Sears
- 2338 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-878-8004
- Searshometownstore.com
