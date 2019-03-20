Gold - Redder's Showkase

We are a second generation locally owned and operated business since 1971. We have a great selection of brands priced competitively with national stores. We carry American made furniture so you can always rely on quality and durability. We have the best selection of beds in the area with beds by Serta, TempurPedic and Therapedic and a friendly knowledgeable sales staff.

 Gold - Skaggs Furniture

Skaggs Furniture is able to buy entire truckloads of furniture, flooring, bedroom sets and mattresses to get the best possible prices.  We then pass those discounts on to the customers.  We carry top of the line Speed Queen Washers and Dryers, which are made in the USA and have an unparalleled warranty.  Our staff is knowledgeable and our store has everything you need to make your home beautiful!

Silver - Wilson Bates

Bronze – Sears

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments