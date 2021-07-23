Benefit for accident victim Makia Molina

PAUL — A benefit will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 14 for accident victim Makia Molina.

The event will be held at the Paul Community Church, 127 W. Clark St., formerly the United Methodist Church.

There will be a quilt raffle, baked goods sale and many miscellaneous items offered.

Molina is the daughter of Marlene Molina and the granddaughter of Karma Higley.

At 2 p.m. Gary Schorzman wiill speak on "From Catherine The Great to Minidoka County," featuring The migration of colonists from Germany to Russia and to America and Idaho.

There will be a free will offering.

For more information call 208-312-1556 or 208-436-3982.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0