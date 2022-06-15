Beaver 60th wedding anniversary open house June 26

BURLEY — Please join us in celebrating Bob & Marcia Beaver’s 60th wedding anniversary.
Friends are invited to stop in from 1—3 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Burley United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., for cake and coffee.
What happened at Twin Falls High School on the night of May 17, 1965?
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to sue the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that defines discrimination as based on sexual orientation and gender identity. But the USDA says it is working to get voluntary compliance before referring violations to the Department of Justice. The Republican governor earlier this year pushed the state to join more than a dozen others to ban transgender athletes from girls’ school sports leagues. At the time, some opponents to the proposal argued that South Dakota’s law could imperil federal funding for the state’s public schools. Noem on Thursday claimed that the USDA was poised to withhold funds for school meal programs and threatened to sue if it does.
The regional branch of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency that includes Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington announced a new effort to boost the housing supply across all four states through a national initiative called Our Way Home, according to a press release.
Minidoka County child sex charges against a Paul man were dismissed after he was charged in federal court.
From Murtaugh Street to Castleford Street, Southern Idaho Pride took to Main Avenue on Friday to strut their stuff.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Opinion: The explosion of four bombs in the City of Coeur d’Alene on September 15, 1986, was somewhat of a turning point in the effort to rid Idaho of the malignant influence of the Aryan Nations white supremacist group. The gang had established a foothold in the Idaho Panhandle and was intent on making it a national bastion for supremacists.
Authorities arrested 31 members of a white supremacist group near an Idaho pride event after they were found packed in a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
Holly is now 42 years old and has been in contact with her extended biological family. She currently lives in Oklahoma, the Houston Chronicle reported.
