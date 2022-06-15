 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver 60th wedding anniversary open house June 26

Bob and Marcia Beaver

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — Please join us in celebrating Bob & Marcia Beaver’s 60th wedding anniversary.

Friends are invited to stop in from 1—3 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Burley United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., for cake and coffee.

