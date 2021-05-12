You can always spend some time on https://magicvalley.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://magicvalley.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://magicvalley.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were flown to hospitals after a head-on crash late Saturday on Interstate 84.
- Updated
Firefighters are battling a wildfire south of Ross Falls in the South Hills.
A Burley family who lost their 27-year-old son recently met the man who now carries their son's heart.
South Central Public Health in the Magic Valley had six cases.
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
The Bellevue deputy marshal whose TikTok videos done in uniform have been seen by millions has signed a book deal and is returning to work, according to a new video.
- Updated
A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
Idaho plans to execute a terminally ill 65-year-old inmate — it would be the first execution in the state in nearly a decade.
“Triple C Concrete is and has been a local concrete supplier for well over 50 years with plants in Twin Falls, Jerome, and Rupert. We employee over 50 people that live in the Magic Valley.”
A former teacher at Cassia High School was hired as the school’s new principal.