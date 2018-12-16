CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, Eddie Jackson ended Aaron Rodgers' NFL-record streak without an interception and the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Bears (10-4) secured their first playoff appearance since the 2010 team won the division, and clinching with a rare victory over their heated rivals made it all the more sweet.
The loss, coupled with Minnesota's 41-17 victory over Miami, keeps the Packers out of the postseason for the second year in a row.
Chicago had dropped nine of 10 against Green Bay (5-8-1). But the Bears secured their first trip to the playoffs in eight years with their seventh win in eight games.
STEELERS 17, PATRIOTS 10
PITTSBURGH — Rookie running back Jaylen Samuels, making his second start in place of injured James Conner, ran for a career-high 142 yards and made a critical third-down reception in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak as Ben Roethlisberger threw for 235 yards with two first-half touchdowns and two interceptions. The Steelers (8-5-1) remained in front of Baltimore in the AFC North with two weeks to go in the season.
Chris Boswell, who has struggled so badly this season the team held open tryouts during the week, atoned for a 32-yard miss in the third quarter by drilling a 48-yarder with 2:30 remaining.
EAGLES 30, RAMS 23
LOS ANGELES — Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles hope they're about to make another late-season run that begins with another big road win over the Rams.
Foles took over for Carson Wentz and passed for 270 yards, and Wendell Smallwood rushed for two touchdowns in the Eagles' 30-23 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Rookie Josh Adams also rushed for a score as the Eagles (7-7) kept their playoff hopes alive with a gritty victory over the Rams (11-3).
COLTS 23, COWBOYS 0
INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two scores and the Colts shut out one of the league's hottest offenses. The Colts (8-6) stayed in the AFC playoff hunt with their seventh win in eight games and their first shutout since a 27-0 victory over Cincinnati on Oct. 19, 2014.
Dallas (8-6) failed to clinch the NFC East as its five-game winning streak ended.
Mack starred in Sunday's big show. He set the tone by running through a tackle for a 19-yard gain on his first carry, wound up carrying 22 times and matching a career high with the two scoring runs — all against the league's No. 3 rushing defense.
VIKINGS 41, DOLPHINS 18
MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook had a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 19 carries as the Vikings recommitted themselves to running the ball.
Latavius Murray added 68 rushing yards and a score on 15 of the team's season-high 40 attempts. The Vikings (7-6-1) converted each of their first three drives under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski into touchdowns before turning the game over to the defense.
TITANS 17, GIANTS 0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Bruising halfback Derrick Henry had his second straight big game with a career-high 33 carries for 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Henry, who had a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville on Dec. 6, scored on 1-yard runs in the first and third quarters.
That was all the Titans' defense needed on a wet and rainy day at MetLife Stadium as it shut down Saquon Barkley (31 yards on 14 carries) in helping Tennessee win its third straight game, matching its season high.
RAVENS 20, BUCCANEERS 12
BALTIMORE — Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson picked apart the Tampa Bay defense on a soggy field, running for 95 yards and throwing for 131.
Anointed the starter over veteran Joe Flacco earlier in the week, Jackson justified the decision with a riveting performance. Slipping between and sliding around potential tacklers, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner operated the run-pass option in much the same fashion as during his glory days at Louisville.
Jackson directed two drives that lasted more than seven minutes, carried 18 times and completed 14 of 23 passes, one of them for a touchdown.
REDSKINS 16, JAGUARS 13
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Josh Johnson's first NFL start in more than seven years ended with a victory, snapping the Redskins' four-game losing streak and keeping them on the fringe of the NFC playoff picture.
Johnson and Adrian Peterson drove the Redskins (7-7) into field-goal range in the closing minutes, and Dustin Hopkins made a 36-yarder on the final play to win it.
Washington had lost every game since quarterback Alex Smith sustained a season-ending leg injury.
FALCONS 40, CARDINALS 14
ATLANTA — Julio Jones made an acrobatic touchdown catch and Deion Jones returned an interception for an early score as the Falcons snapped a five-game losing streak.
The Falcons (5-9) forced three turnovers and sacked Arizona's Josh Rosen seven times, a single-game season high for both teams. Arizona (3-11) has dropped two straight and five of six under first-year coach Steve Wilks.
BENGALS 30, RAIDERS 16
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon had another big game, rushing for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Bengals ended one of their longest losing streaks under coach Marvin Lewis.
The Bengals (6-8) had dropped five straight — their third-worst slump during Lewis' 16 seasons — before finding a team struggling as much as them. Mixon's 15-yard touchdown with 4:04 left clinched the Bengals' first win since October and capped his second straight 100-yard game.
BILLS 14, LIONS 13
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter to rally Buffalo and eliminate the Lions from playoff contention.
Allen also scored on a 3-yard run and finished 13 of 26 for 204 yards and no turnovers. Foster had four catches for 108 yards to top 100 for the third time in five games since being promoted from the practice squad.
With Buffalo (5-9) trailing 13-7, Allen stayed patient in the pocket and waited for Foster to complete an up-and-out to the right side of the field. Foster was wide open as he reached the right hash mark and caught Allen's pass in stride, and then beat a defender to the pylon with 10:56 remaining.
