STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials say they have set a trap after a bear in Colorado broke into five cars in three days, causing serious damage.
The Steamboat Pilot and Today reports the two unlocked cars targeted by the black bear Thursday night were a Hyundai and a Subaru. Subaru cars are susceptible to bear break-ins because the animals can slip their paws behind the door handles.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf says he believes a single bear is responsible for the car break-ins because they all have occurred in the same area of Steamboat Springs.
Wildlife officials say they likely will remove the bear trap soon if they do not catch the bear.
Middledorf says he does not expect the local bear population to start hibernating until later this month or December.
