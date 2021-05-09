Bayleigh Coronado

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I was drawn to a career of nursing mainly because it involved working with people and making a difference for those who need it. It is such a fulfilling job. I also love that there are so many areas of nursing and that medicine is always growing and learning so there is always opportunity to grow and further my education/skills.

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: I graduated from the College of Southern Idaho nursing program with my ADN. I am starting school for my BSN this fall. I have worked as a home health and hospice nurse since passing my boards. I have a passion for hospice and I love my job so much!

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

A: I think it is important for a nurse to have patience, compassion and confidence. As nurses we often meet people on their worst days, when something terrible has happened or they feel terrible. I think it’s important to be patient and compassionate in these times while also being confident in our work and serve as a rock for them.

Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

A: The most rewarding part of this job is knowing that I am helping someone on a daily basis. I have been blessed with so many wonderful patients and each hold a special place in my heart!

