Battle in the Great Basin Conference

The Bruins and Riverhawks battled for position in the 4A Great Basin Conference on Dec. 1.

Twin Falls is coming off a 45 - 41 conference victory over Burley. While Canyon Ridge had a close game with Minico, losing 44 - 48.

Currently, The Bruins 2-0 conference standing keeps them close to the top with Minico. The Riverhawks are 1 -1 in conference and vie with Mountain Home. A win here will help either team from dropping in position.