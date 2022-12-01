 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Battle in the Great Basin Conference

The Bruins and Riverhawks battled for position in the 4A Great Basin Conference on Dec. 1.

Twin Falls is coming off a 45 - 41 conference victory over Burley. While Canyon Ridge had a close game with Minico, losing 44 - 48.

Currently, The Bruins 2-0 conference standing keeps them close to the top with Minico. The Riverhawks are 1 -1 in conference and vie with Mountain Home. A win here will help either team from dropping in position.

Twin Falls is averaging 40.67 points per game, while Canyon Ridge averages 46.40 ppg.

