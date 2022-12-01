Battle in the Great Basin Conference

The Bruins and Riverhawks battled for position in the 4A Great Basin Conference on Dec. 1.
Twin Falls is coming off a 45 - 41 conference victory over Burley. While Canyon Ridge had a close game with Minico, losing 44 - 48.
Currently, The Bruins 2-0 conference standing keeps them close to the top with Minico. The Riverhawks are 1 -1 in conference and vie with Mountain Home. A win here will help either team from dropping in position.
Twin Falls is averaging 40.67 points per game, while Canyon Ridge averages 46.40 ppg.