The Barigar-Rainey-Emory Fairview Heritage Farm in Buhl, managed now by Shawn and Camille Barigar, will receive the Century Farm Award during a special ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Century Farm and Ranch program, established as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration in 1990, recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively farmed or ranched the same land as their ancestors did 100 years ago or more.

The Barigars and their family will receive a Century Farm certificate signed by Gov. Brad Little, as well as Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore and Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt. They will also receive a commemorative Century Farm sign.

The presentation ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the farm, located at 3736 N. 1300 E. A buffet meal and no-host bar by King & Harts Catering will follow the ceremony. To RSVP, email Shawn Barigar at shawnbarigar@msn.com.

The Barigar-Rainey-Emory Fairview Heritage Farm was initially homesteaded in 1916 by Alfred Alexander Emory, great-great-grandfather of Shawn Barigar, according to a news release. A.A. Emory hailed from Missouri, where he was a lover of racehorses and a staunch bachelor, until he saw his future wife, Loretta. He followed her to southern Idaho, and they became farmers.

The farm has been passed down through their daughters Lillian and Tessie Rainey, Lillian’s son D.A. Barigar and wife Marjorie, and their sons Neal and Lee. The Barigars now raise alfalfa, silage corn, dry beans, and wheat at the farm.

The Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership between the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, has recognized more than 450 farms and ranches across the state since its inception.