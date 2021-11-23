BAMA's Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 6

BURLEY — The Burley Area Merchant Association’s 10th annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6.
The parade will start at Dworshak Elementary School, travel north on Overland Avenue to Main Street, then south on Albion Ave. to Centennial Park.
Santa will be in the parade on a fire truck and turn the lights at City Hall afterwards. There will be free donuts and hot chocolate at Centennial Park. There will also be live entertainment.
For parade entries call Sonya at 208-670-2408.